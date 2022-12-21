Ketika Sharma Looks Stunning In Tube Top, Fans Can't Stop Dropping Gire Emojis

Tollywood actress Ketika Sharma stays in the limelight for her films and fashion choices. The actress never misses a chance to slay. The Romantic actress is also very active on social media and keeps sharing stunning pictures on Instagram. Recently, she posted a photo that impressed her fans. The 26-year-old actress looked stunning in a nude tube top with a no-makeup-makeup look. The diva kept her hair open as she posed for the camera.

While posting the pictures, she captioned, “One of my favs this year.”

See the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketika (@ketikasharma)

The post went viral on the internet immediately. The comment box was filled with love and fire emojis. One user wrote, “Hot,” while another said, “Natural Beauty.” One more said, “Gorgeous.”

This is not the first time that the actress has raised the temperatures. Recently, on December 12, Ketika shared a photo in her casual avatar. She was seen dressed in a sleeveless white knitted crop top paired with black shorts. She opted for neutral makeup to complete her look. Sharing the picture the actress wrote, “ I levelled up” in the caption.

See the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketika (@ketikasharma)

Despite appearing in only two films, she has won audiences’ hearts. She was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The movie was written and directed by Gireesaaya and produced by B.V.S.N Prasad under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film featured Vaishnav Tej in the lead role with the music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

