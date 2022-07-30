Ketki Dave On Husband Rasik Dave: ‘He Was by My Side All This Time, I Miss My Husband Very Much’

Ketki Dave lost her husband, veteran actor Rasik Dave on Friday. Rasik Dave was suffering from kidney ailments and passed away at the age of 65. Now, Ketki Dave has opened up about why people had not known that her husband had kidney problems and also revealed how he motivated her to continue working at all times.

Talking to ETimes, Ketki Dave said, “Rasik never wanted to talk about his illness. So, we never shared about his deteriorating health with anyone. He was a very private person and believed that all will be fine. But, deep down, we knew somewhere that he was not well. In the last few days, he told me how I should continue working always. I was supposed to open a play and I told him I was not in the state of mind to work, but he kept saying that the show must go on and I should never stop working.”

She continued and added, “Even when he was unwell, he kept saying that all will be fine and I should not lose hope. Today, I am managing everything bravely because he was by my side all this time. I have my family members, my mother, my children, my mother-in-law and they are all my biggest support, but I miss my husband very much.”

Ketki recalled how she and Rasik met in 1979 on the sets of a play and revealed, “We instantly liked each other. As we worked together in plays and TV shows, we fell in love and got married in 1983. Rasik was a very down-to-earth, stable and somebody who believed in living life to the fullest. He would never get bogged down by things and would always motivate me to face the ups and downs of life. Even if we had fights, they were healthy because we would work towards resolving them. I can say that 40 years of marriage with Rasik went by happily because he was someone who believed that life has to be lived well.”

We hope that she finds the strength to deal with this irreplaceable loss.

