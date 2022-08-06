Ketki Dave Resumes Work Just Two Days After Husband Rasik Dave’s Demise: 'Don't Want Anyone To Suffer'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Ketki Dave, who lost her husband Rasik Dave a couple of days ago, is back at work because she doesn’t 'want anyone to suffer because of her.’ Rasik was suffering from kidney ailments and was on dialysis for the last two years. He died at the age of 65 on July 28.

Speaking with ETimes, Ketki confirmed that she resumed working on July 30 and said that she does not want people to be a part of her grief and they should be included in one’s happiness.

The actress further mentioned that since childhood, she has been trained to ensure that her professional work should not be affected because of her personal life. She told the publication that she has reported at work even when she was unwell. “A project does not involve only me. It involves the entire team. The shows are booked in advance and I don't want anyone to suffer because of me,” she added.

As Ketki further spoke about how she managed her personal grief and work, she stated that she is only Ketki Dave, the actress, after she goes on stage. The Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya actress also added that she gets into the character instantly as soon as the shoot starts.

Kethi even mentioned that on Friday, she went to Surat as there was a play she had given her commitment to.

Ketki and Rasik were married for more than four decades. The two even shared the screen space on the TV reality show Nach Baliye in 2006. The duo have two children- daughter Riddhi Dave, who is also an actress and son Abhishek Dave.

Ketki rose to popularity after she essayed the role of Daksha in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in films such as Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupiya, among them.

