Ketki Dave Wants Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reunion on Show's 21st Anniversary

The Ekta Kapoor show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi proved out to be one of her most successful daily soap operas. The show was pathbreaking in multiple ways. It took the kitchen politics of almost all Indian joint families to TV. Every household was able to resonate with the storyline making it a hit show of its time.

Later, when the culture of memes entered the Indian land, the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, its theme song, plastic surgeries, and its concept of rebirth was widely mocked online. Even after several years, people in some or the other way are aware of this historic show. Ekta Kapoor established Mihir and Tulsi as cultural icons and provided flight to careers of many artists.

And one of these was Ketki Dave, who essayed the role of Daksha, on the show. Dave’s character was a manipulative one and her aa-ra-ra brought her fame. As the show completed 21 years on July 03, Dave opened up about the daily soap in a conversation with Indian Express.

Dave revealed that initially, she had said no to the show because it was a negative role and time-consuming, but the makers were adamant on having her onboard to play the typical Gujarati character. Later, it was Apara Mehta who had convinced Dave to be a part of the show.

Recalling her 'aa ra ra ra' dialogue, the actress disclosed that initially once in a while the script used to have it but over time, the frequency increased. When Dave reached out to the writers, they revealed that the dialogue was doing wonders among the audience. The actress recalled that wherever she went, people used to greet her with the dialogue. Dave who agreed to play the role on Apara’s request had started enjoying the character. She brought various variations to the ‘aa ra ra ra’ dialogue and won millions of hearts.

Comparing the present scenario of sets with the past, Dave said that nowadays people have their own room and are more professional. She revealed that earlier there was one make-up room and the shooting used to take place in Balaji house. Dave said that, unlike today, back at that time there was no competition, and the warm blood was evident on the screen.

Suggesting that the daily soap should come with a second season, Dave said “I think Kyunki should come with the second season. It was probably the only show which did not have a typical protagonist and antagonist. It also brought alive the family value on screen. Yes, after 21 years, it would have to be modernised but if Ekta does it, I am sure it will work. I don’t know if I would be able to be a part of it as Daksha would be too old by now, and no one would want to see her as an old lady (laughs). I think as a viewer, I would be really excited about it."

She added that after the Friends Reunion, the audience can also think about having a Kyunki Reunion, where the actors can get together in their old avatar.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also starred Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta among others in lead roles. Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy also joined the cast later on.

