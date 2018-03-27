GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kevin Bacon To Star In And Produce New Horror Thriller

Kevin Bacon and screenwriter David Koepp worked together previously on the supernatural thriller Stir of Echoes in 1999.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 27, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kevin Bacon To Star In And Produce New Horror Thriller
Kevin Bacon (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Kevin Bacon optioned the 2017 book--which the New York Times called "mind-bending"--with David Koepp. Koepp is writing and directing the feature, adapted from German author Daniel Kehlmann's novella You Should Have Left (published in 2017).

Bacon and Koepp worked together previously on the supernatural thriller Stir of Echoes in 1999.

With echoes of Stephen King's The Shining, the novella follows a screenwriter penning a film sequel in a remote house in the Alps. The writer begins to lose his bearings due to eerie, haunting occurrences.

The film, which will start shooting later this year, is produced by Blumhouse Productions. As Variety noted, they scored last year with a horror project that became the box office sensation Get Out.

Bacon's most recent credit includes the Amazon Studios series I Love Dick. Koepp has writing credits on Jurassic Park and Spider-Man, and directing credits on The Trigger Effect and Secret Window.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You