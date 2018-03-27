English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kevin Bacon To Star In And Produce New Horror Thriller
Kevin Bacon and screenwriter David Koepp worked together previously on the supernatural thriller Stir of Echoes in 1999.
Kevin Bacon (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Kevin Bacon optioned the 2017 book--which the New York Times called "mind-bending"--with David Koepp. Koepp is writing and directing the feature, adapted from German author Daniel Kehlmann's novella You Should Have Left (published in 2017).
Bacon and Koepp worked together previously on the supernatural thriller Stir of Echoes in 1999.
With echoes of Stephen King's The Shining, the novella follows a screenwriter penning a film sequel in a remote house in the Alps. The writer begins to lose his bearings due to eerie, haunting occurrences.
The film, which will start shooting later this year, is produced by Blumhouse Productions. As Variety noted, they scored last year with a horror project that became the box office sensation Get Out.
Bacon's most recent credit includes the Amazon Studios series I Love Dick. Koepp has writing credits on Jurassic Park and Spider-Man, and directing credits on The Trigger Effect and Secret Window.
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
