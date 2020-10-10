Kevin Bcon To Helm 'A Problem Of Providence'

Los Angeles: Actor Kevin Bacon is set to direct dark comedy “A Problem Of Providence”. The actor, known for films such as “Footloose”, “Mystic River” and “Tremors”, will helm the project from a script by Mike Vukadinovich, reported Deadline.

Touted as a “darkly comedic exploration of greed and violence”, the film follows an eclectic group of residents in a small Alaskan town as they attempt to cover up a murder for hire. “A Problem Of Providence” will be produced and financed by AGC Studios. Bacon, 62, most recently directed episodes of”The Closer”and”City On A Hill”. He made his feature directorial debut with 2005 movie “Loverboy”.