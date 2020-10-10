MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kevin Bcon To Helm 'A Problem Of Providence'

Actor Kevin Bacon is set to direct dark comedy "A Problem Of Providence". The actor, known for films such as "Footloose", "Mystic River" and "Tremors", will helm the project from a script by Mike Vukadinovich, reported Deadline.

Touted as a “darkly comedic exploration of greed and violence”, the film follows an eclectic group of residents in a small Alaskan town as they attempt to cover up a murder for hire. “A Problem Of Providence” will be produced and financed by AGC Studios. Bacon, 62, most recently directed episodes of”The Closer”and”City On A Hill”. He made his feature directorial debut with 2005 movie “Loverboy”.

  • First Published: October 10, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
