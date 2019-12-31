Kevin Feige Clarifies Genre of Doctor Strange in Multiverse Of Madness

A certain amount of excitement has been revolving around the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film had been classified by fans into the horror genre after director Scott Derrickson referred to the upcoming film as the franchise's first scary film.

Marvel president Kevin Feige on the other hand recently clarified the film's genre in contrast to speculation made by fans. Speaking at the New York Film Academy, Feige cleared that while the Doctor Strange sequel does not fall in the horror genre, Derrickson's description of the film was not wrong either.

"Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title we’ve ever come up with, by the way, which is one thing that’s exciting about it. I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it. But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion."

Kevin Feige had also revealed at the panel that the film would introduce some Marvel characters that fans would not be expecting. He stated that they had wanted to use the character for a while but could not find an opportunity until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 7, 2021.

