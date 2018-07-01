English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kevin Feige Confirms Doctor Strange 2
Kevin Feige has revealed they have definitive plans to make a sequel to its 2016 superhero smash-hit film Doctor Strange.
A file photo of Doctor Strange.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed they have definitive plans to make a sequel to its 2016 superhero smash-hit film Doctor Strange.
In an interview with Cinemablend, Feige was asked about the steps its characters have taken and will take in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
"Sometimes it's where do those characters pop up? (Doctor) Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange one, which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he's a very big part of Infinity War," Feige said
.
"So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things," he added.
Citing the example of Thor: Ragnarok, Feige said though making a solo outing for a character is a lengthy process, they can still appear in other films in the shared universe.
"How many years between movies can you have? You know, 'Ragnarok' was four years. There's four years between, right? He had an appearance in between there. So that seems to be maybe okay. Sometimes, though, you want it to be less. Sometimes, it can be more," he said.
Directed by Scott Derrickson, Doctor Strange featured actor Benedict Cumberbatch essaying the eponymous superhero. The film also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton

