Kevin Feige Opens Up on Martin Scorsese's Marvel Comments, Says 'It's Unfortunate'

The whole Scorsese Versus Marvel fiasco does not seem to end anytime soon. Marvel executive producer Kevin Feige recently opened up about Scorsese's comment which said that Marvel movies were 'not cinema.' In early October Scorsese had said that he did not like Marvel films and had equated them with theme parks.

Now the Marvel boss has broken his silence on the topic. "I think that's not true. I think it's unfortunate," he said during The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

"I think myself and everyone who works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theatre full of people," he added.

After his 'not cinema' comment, the veteran filmmaker had written that franchise films lacked "revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger" in an op-ed at the New York Times. "That's the nature of modern film franchises: market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they're ready for consumption," the veteran wrote.

But Kevin Feige said that he did not think Marvel movies were one-dimensional. He said that the 2015 movie Ant-Man was a heist-film and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) a political thriller. Denying Scorsese's 'risk' comment he said, "We did Civil War. We had our two most popular characters (Iron Man and Captain America) get into a very serious theological and physical altercation. We killed half of our characters at the end of a movie (Avengers: Infinity War). I think it's fun for us to take our success and use it to take risks and go in different places."

Feige also said that cinema as art was subjective. "Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk. Some people don't think it's cinema. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everyone is entitled to repeat that opinion. Everyone is entitled to write op-eds about that opinion, and I look forward to what will happen next. But in the meantime, we're going to keep making movies," he said.

