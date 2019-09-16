Kevin Feige Reveals Deleted Iron Man Post-credit Scene Teasing Spider-Man, Mutants

Filmmakers are often very ambitious during filming and like to be as creative as possible. These ideas are often buried under potential lawsuits, disagreements, and other issues by the time of the film's release. As a result, most of the ambitious ideas never reach audiences. One such idea was revealed by Kevin Feige from Iron Man 1.

At the 45th Annual Saturn Awards, Kevin Feige revealed a deleted post-credit scene from Jon Favreau's Iron Man 1. Talking about the scene before revealing it, Feige said, "We pulled some things out of that vault that we said, ‘We’ll never show this to anybody, put it away,’ We’re bringing them out, we’re putting them on this disc, and I’m about to show you a deleted scene that has never been seen by anyone before right now"

At the Saturn Awards, Kevin Feige revealed an alternate version of the post-credits scene from ‘IRON MAN’ with Nick Fury mentioning “mutants” and “radioactive bug bites”. It will be included in the upcoming INFINITY SAGA boxset. (Source: @BRMarvelNews) pic.twitter.com/AqzTokEc67 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 14, 2019

The deleted scene is identical to the actual scene fans are familiar with. The only difference is that when Samuel Jackson aka Nick Fury approaches Iron Man, he first talks about mutants and bug bites which is a probable reference to the X-Men and Spider-Man.

The reason for this scene being cut and altered was the clear distribution of character rights ownership. Feige's MCU then had no rights over the X-Men. The character distribution even led to clashes between Marvel and Fox during the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron and X-Men: Days of future past. This was because both films featured the character Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver. After a lot of arguing between both companies, it was decided that Fox would continue using the character and Marvel as a result killed off their version of Quicksilver in Age of Ultron. Nevertheless, now that Disney has bought and owns Fox as well as their Marvel characters, it just might be possible that we get to see Nick Fury interact and deal with the mutants he was talking about 11 years ago.

