LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kevin Feige Reveals Disney+ Marvel Shows Will be Completely Connected to MCU

The company had recently green-lit a stand-alone series based on popular Marvel comics character Loki, played by British star Tom Hiddleston in the MCU.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kevin Feige Reveals Disney+ Marvel Shows Will be Completely Connected to MCU
Image courtesy: Georgia Knight/ Twitter ‏
Loading...
Kevin Feige has revealed the Marvel series on Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+ will be connected to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The company had recently green-lit a stand-alone series based on popular Marvel comics character Loki, played by British star Tom Hiddleston in the MCU.

The studio is reported to be planning similar shows on characters such as Scarlett Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon. Feige said the proposed show will be a Marvel Studios production. "These will be Marvel Studios productions. They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU," the Marvel Studios head told ComicBook.com.

When asked about the future production from the studio after the release of "Spider-Man: Far From Home", Feige said, "As we've been doing for years, (we) aren't going to announce anything post 'Avengers: Endgame' or 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' until post 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man'."

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit worldwide on April 26, while "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will release on July 5.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram