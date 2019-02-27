English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kevin Feige Reveals Disney+ Marvel Shows Will be Completely Connected to MCU
The company had recently green-lit a stand-alone series based on popular Marvel comics character Loki, played by British star Tom Hiddleston in the MCU.
Image courtesy: Georgia Knight/ Twitter
Kevin Feige has revealed the Marvel series on Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+ will be connected to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The studio is reported to be planning similar shows on characters such as Scarlett Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon. Feige said the proposed show will be a Marvel Studios production. "These will be Marvel Studios productions. They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU," the Marvel Studios head told ComicBook.com.
When asked about the future production from the studio after the release of "Spider-Man: Far From Home", Feige said, "As we've been doing for years, (we) aren't going to announce anything post 'Avengers: Endgame' or 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' until post 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man'."
"Avengers: Endgame" will hit worldwide on April 26, while "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will release on July 5.
