Kevin Feige Reveals Formula Behind Success of Marvel Cinematic Universe
Kevin Feige revealed how he made the MCU a successful franchise using characters like Iron Man and Captain America who have been barely known in the comics.
Image: Kevin Feige/Twitter
While most of the world enjoys the works of the Marvel Cinematic Universe headed by Kevin Feige, most comic-book fans marvel at how the lesser-known characters have become major ones.
Speaking at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil, Feige revealed his simple idea that helped make lesser-known Marvel characters into big successes. He said, "I’ll let you in on a secret: you’ve just got to make a great movie. You just have to work very hard to make a great movie. People did not know Iron Man — I think some of you might have known Iron Man, the people at the biggest pop culture festival in the world knew Iron Man before we made the movie — but most of the moviegoing audience of the world didn’t." He also revealed that his choice to pitch the Guardians of the Galaxy into a film adaptation was disregarded by many.
Interestingly the MCU's leading characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and The Hulk were barely explored in the comics prior to the films. While the characters served as the main heroes of the Infinity Saga of the MCU, they barely played any role in the original Infinity Saga which was written by Jim Starlin in 1991.
Feige also specified that he would along with the rest of the MCU continue to introduce lesser-known comic-book characters into the film world. Currently, this includes characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi.
