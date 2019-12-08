Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kevin Feige Reveals Formula Behind Success of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kevin Feige revealed how he made the MCU a successful franchise using characters like Iron Man and Captain America who have been barely known in the comics.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kevin Feige Reveals Formula Behind Success of Marvel Cinematic Universe
Image: Kevin Feige/Twitter

While most of the world enjoys the works of the Marvel Cinematic Universe headed by Kevin Feige, most comic-book fans marvel at how the lesser-known characters have become major ones.

Speaking at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil, Feige revealed his simple idea that helped make lesser-known Marvel characters into big successes. He said, "I’ll let you in on a secret: you’ve just got to make a great movie. You just have to work very hard to make a great movie. People did not know Iron Man — I think some of you might have known Iron Man, the people at the biggest pop culture festival in the world knew Iron Man before we made the movie — but most of the moviegoing audience of the world didn’t." He also revealed that his choice to pitch the Guardians of the Galaxy into a film adaptation was disregarded by many.

Interestingly the MCU's leading characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and The Hulk were barely explored in the comics prior to the films. While the characters served as the main heroes of the Infinity Saga of the MCU, they barely played any role in the original Infinity Saga which was written by Jim Starlin in 1991.

Feige also specified that he would along with the rest of the MCU continue to introduce lesser-known comic-book characters into the film world. Currently, this includes characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram