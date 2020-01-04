Kevin Feige Reveals How The Harry Potter Franchise Inspired Him for Marvel Films

Kevin Feige and the other minds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe have often addressed how they were inspired by different films and filmmakers in the making of their franchise.

While appearing as a guest speaker at the New York Film Academy, MCU President Kevin Feige revealed that the Harry Potter film franchise had played a major role in inspiring him for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Feige stated that while he had not read any of the Harry Potter books, he would watch each of the films immediately upon their release. He also added that he would not ponder over the films for long after watching them and would only ponder them prior to the release of the next film.

"And those movies were so well made because I could follow it all. I could follow it, I could track it, occasionally I have to go 'Who was that?' but for the most part, I could totally track it. Now if I had watched every movie ten times, if I had read every book, I bet there are dozens of other things in there that I would see and appreciate, but they never got in the way of me just experiencing it as a pure story. So that's kind of what we try to navigate is if an Easter egg or a reference or something is so prevalent that it gets in the way of the story you're telling so that people who aren't aware of it go 'What is this? What's happening?', Then we usually pull back on it."

Harry Potter fans had recently been excited to hear that Daniel Radcliffe was being considered for the role of Moon Knight in the MCU. Since the series is set to release in 2022, fans will still have to wait for a while to see if the Harry Potter was cast or not into the MCU.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.