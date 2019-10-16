Kevin Feige Takes Over as Marvel Chief Creative Officer, What it Means & How it Can Change MCU

A major structural shift was announced at the Marvel Studios on Tuesday. President Kevin Feige, who was hitherto responsible for only live-action movies, will now be taking a much bigger role. He has been promoted to the post of Chief Creative Officer at Marvel, which includes TV, comic publishing, and films, reports Deadline.

Leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe into its Phase 4 with new films and Disney+ shows like Black Widow, WandaVision, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a Black Panther 2 movie among others, Feige will still hold the position of President at Marvel Studios with added responsibilities.

Back in 2015, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment were separated into two distinct subsidiaries by Walt Disney and Feige took charge of the films division. Grossing over USD 26 billion (roughly Rs 1.86 lakh crores) in the past decade at the global box office, with Avengers: Endgame being the biggest of all, MCU films have become the biggest franchise in the entertainment industry under Feige's leadership. Seeing the success of the studios since then, it seems fair to see him take up added responsibilities.

Deadline also elaborates the reporting structure under Feige. The report says, "Dan Buckley will continue as President of Marvel Entertainment, where Ike Perlmutter remains Chairman. Long a creative collaborator for Feige in publishing and television, Buckley will have a dual reporting structure going forward. He will continue to oversee publishing creative/editorial, and in that capacity, he now will report to Feige. Buckley also is responsible for publishing operations, sales, creative services, games, licensing and events. There, he will report to Perlmutter. It is expected that Joe Quesada will remain a creative lead for Marvel Entertainment, reporting to Buckley. It is expected that all the creative execs in publishing will report to Buckley."

It is speculated that Marvel television characters may make a shift from the small screen to the movies. Characters like Daredevil and Jessica Jones are quite popular in the OTT platforms and make for a possible crossover in the future slate of Marvel films in Phase 4.

Since Marvel films are closely linked to the comics, there is also a chance that Feige might include some new characters in both TV shows and films. It has been 10 years since Marvel established itself as the biggest player in the superhero genre, thanks to characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Black Widow and Hulk. Now, the studio will aim to take its game a notch higher.

As for the films, we know that in Phase 4, Marvel becomes more inclusive by including a deaf characters, LGBTQ superheros, a female Thor, a Muslim actor of colour and more. Are you excited for the upcoming slate of films and TV shows planned by Feige and the studio?

