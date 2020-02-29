Kevin Fiege, Russo Bros and Cobie Smulders to Feature in The Simpsons' Avengers Endgame Parody

Back in 2019, animated sitcom The Simpsons revealed its plan to make a spoof of Avengers: Endgame featuring Marvel bosses. As fans are already gearing up to see the Endgame parody, The Simpsons' producer Matt Selman took to Twitter on February 26 to reveal the poster of the much-anticipated episode.

The upcoming episode, scheduled to air on March 1, is titled Bart the Bad Guy.

The Endgame spoof will feature cameos from Avengers directors Russo Brothers – Joe and Anthony Russo, along with Avengers' fame Cobie Smulders. Playing a special role will be Marvel Studios' president Kevin Fiege, who will be stepping into the parody character of the Avengers' villain Thanos, named Chinnos. Kevin has been the president of Marvel since 2007.

Other casts of the Avengers spoof include Taran Killam, Grey Griffin and Kevin Michael Richardson.

In a preview clip shared on YouTube, the makers have given a sneak peek into the plot of the episode. Chinnos can be seen bringing the whole world to end with his all-powerful phone app and plans to create a new world.

The character Bart, who has accidentally seen the parody movie of Avengers: Endgame, will try to potentially spoil the movie. Meanwhile, the Russo brothers will play stressed movie executives in the episode, who will try their best to prevent Bart from spoiling their film.