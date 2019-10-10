Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kevin Hart Back to Work After Recovering From Car Accident Injury

The accident that Hart was in took place at a highway in Malibu. He was with his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman during the accident.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kevin Hart Back to Work After Recovering From Car Accident Injury
Image of Kevin Hart, courtesy of Instagram

It has been a difficult month for Kevin Hart as well as all his near and dear ones. The comedian plus actor suffered a severe car injury on the first day of September following which he had to be operated to repair his spine. Following the success of his surgery, his wife reported him to be on the road to recovery.

Almost a month after the injury, Kevin Hart is recovered and ready to get back to work. He is now gearing up for the marketing campaign for Jumanji: The Next Level alongside Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. According to a source from E! News, Hart is reportedly well enough to get around on his own and is in good spirits as well.

The accident that Hart was in took place at a highway in Malibu. He was with his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman during the accident. While Broxterman did not suffer any major injuries, Hart and Black had injuries to their spines.

Apart from Jumanji: The Next Level, Kevin Hart is also set to appear in a comedy-drama film titled Fatherhood. He is also a co-producer of the film.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. The film is set to release on December 13 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram