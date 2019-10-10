Kevin Hart Back to Work After Recovering From Car Accident Injury
It has been a difficult month for Kevin Hart as well as all his near and dear ones. The comedian plus actor suffered a severe car injury on the first day of September following which he had to be operated to repair his spine. Following the success of his surgery, his wife reported him to be on the road to recovery.
Almost a month after the injury, Kevin Hart is recovered and ready to get back to work. He is now gearing up for the marketing campaign for Jumanji: The Next Level alongside Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. According to a source from E! News, Hart is reportedly well enough to get around on his own and is in good spirits as well.
The accident that Hart was in took place at a highway in Malibu. He was with his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman during the accident. While Broxterman did not suffer any major injuries, Hart and Black had injuries to their spines.
Apart from Jumanji: The Next Level, Kevin Hart is also set to appear in a comedy-drama film titled Fatherhood. He is also a co-producer of the film.
Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. The film is set to release on December 13 this year.
