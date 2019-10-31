Kevin Hart Dresses up as Jumanji Co-star Dwayne Johnson for Halloween, The Rock Reacts

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be back on the big screens after his car accident two months back. Hart will be seen in “Jumanji: The Next Level” with Dwayne Johnson. To promote the film, Hart went ahead some extra miles to create a Halloween video and make fun of his co-star.

Hart took to Instagram to share a video of himself dressed as a young Johnson. The video begins with four kids dressed as Jumanji, trick or treating at Johnson’s house. After that, a second visitor comes up knocking at Johnson’s door. On opening, he saw Hart dressed up as him and that was enough for a hilarious confrontation to follow. Hart pulled off the younger Rock look, with the iconic fanny pack and black turtle.

Watch the ROFL video below which is a winning hearts on Halloween:

Kevin wrote, "I killed it with my Halloween costume this year.... @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!," and added, "This shit makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow"

Johnson’s reply to the post is also equally hilarious. He quipped, "You’re an a*****e. But I still love you. And I’m still laughing #brotherlylove #happyhalloween" No matter how angry did the Rock pretend to be in this video, even he could not stop himself from re-sharing the clip.

Kevin also shared a comparison post between himself and Dwayne posing where even the handkerchief placement was to the point, right under the elbow where the Rock preferred it to be!

