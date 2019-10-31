Take the pledge to vote

Kevin Hart Dresses up as Jumanji Co-star Dwayne Johnson for Halloween, The Rock Reacts

To promote their upcoming film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Kevin Hart went ahead some extra miles to create a Halloween video and make fun of his co-star Dwayne Johnson.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Kevin Hart Dresses up as Jumanji Co-star Dwayne Johnson for Halloween, The Rock Reacts
Image: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be back on the big screens after his car accident two months back. Hart will be seen in “Jumanji: The Next Level” with Dwayne Johnson. To promote the film, Hart went ahead some extra miles to create a Halloween video and make fun of his co-star.

Hart took to Instagram to share a video of himself dressed as a young Johnson. The video begins with four kids dressed as Jumanji, trick or treating at Johnson’s house. After that, a second visitor comes up knocking at Johnson’s door. On opening, he saw Hart dressed up as him and that was enough for a hilarious confrontation to follow. Hart pulled off the younger Rock look, with the iconic fanny pack and black turtle.

Watch the ROFL video below which is a winning hearts on Halloween:

Kevin wrote, "I killed it with my Halloween costume this year.... @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!," and added, "This shit makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow"

Johnson’s reply to the post is also equally hilarious. He quipped, "You’re an a*****e. But I still love you. And I’m still laughing #brotherlylove #happyhalloween" No matter how angry did the Rock pretend to be in this video, even he could not stop himself from re-sharing the clip.

Kevin also shared a comparison post between himself and Dwayne posing where even the handkerchief placement was to the point, right under the elbow where the Rock preferred it to be!

