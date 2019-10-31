Kevin Hart Dresses up as Jumanji Co-star Dwayne Johnson for Halloween, The Rock Reacts
To promote their upcoming film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Kevin Hart went ahead some extra miles to create a Halloween video and make fun of his co-star Dwayne Johnson.
Image: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
American actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be back on the big screens after his car accident two months back. Hart will be seen in “Jumanji: The Next Level” with Dwayne Johnson. To promote the film, Hart went ahead some extra miles to create a Halloween video and make fun of his co-star.
Hart took to Instagram to share a video of himself dressed as a young Johnson. The video begins with four kids dressed as Jumanji, trick or treating at Johnson’s house. After that, a second visitor comes up knocking at Johnson’s door. On opening, he saw Hart dressed up as him and that was enough for a hilarious confrontation to follow. Hart pulled off the younger Rock look, with the iconic fanny pack and black turtle.
Watch the ROFL video below which is a winning hearts on Halloween:
Kevin wrote, "I killed it with my Halloween costume this year.... @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!," and added, "This shit makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow"
Johnson’s reply to the post is also equally hilarious. He quipped, "You’re an a*****e. But I still love you. And I’m still laughing #brotherlylove #happyhalloween" No matter how angry did the Rock pretend to be in this video, even he could not stop himself from re-sharing the clip.
Kevin also shared a comparison post between himself and Dwayne posing where even the handkerchief placement was to the point, right under the elbow where the Rock preferred it to be!
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Goes Out of Her Way to Help Underprivileged Kid, Watch Video
- Deepika Padukone Opens Bookings for 'Entertainer' Ranveer Singh
- BJP MP Ravi Kishan Boards Train After 20 Years to Check up on Facilities During Chhath
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor