Kevin Hart Mistaken for Usain Bolt, Here's How He Reacted

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was the center of a big blunder recently when an international news website used his image in a story related to champion Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Bolt is in quarantine after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19 just days after a party for his 34th birthday, which was attended by England footballer Raheem Sterling and several other sports stars. In a news report on Bolt testing positive for coronavirus, posted on Facebook, NBC News shared Hart's image. The post was taken down later but Hart responded to the blunder by posting it on Instagram.

"No comment. I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight. I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever. Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule. I'M BACK BITCHES. P.S. this is Disrespectful on so many levels....All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso (sic)," wrote Hart on being mistaken for Bolt.

Recently, Hart revealed that he too got infected with coronavirus and recovered. "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am," Hart said of his diagnosis.