Kevin Hart Opens up on 2019 Car Crash and How He Pretended to be Better than He Actually was

Actor-comic Kevin Hart has opened up about his near-fatal crash in 2019 that caused him a serious back injury, saying he appreciates life more post the incident.

The 40-year-old actor was hospitalised in September 2019 after the vintage car he was a passenger in veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California.

He was accompanied by Jared Black, who was behind the wheel, and fitness trainer Rebecca Broxterman at the time of accident. During his appearance on "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the actor talked about his time in hospital recuperating from the injuries he sustained during the crash.

"My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital, because I never had to see that house again. Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again," Hart said.

The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star said he views the world "differently" now.

"When you come close to that light and if you are fortunate enough to come back to that light, you value life differently. There are no bad days for me," he said.

Hart also revealed that he pretended to be better than he actually was while he was in hospital.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks. I was giving the perception that it's better than what it is," the actor said.

