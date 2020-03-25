Kevin Hart to Become Father for the 4th Time, Shares Pic of Wife Eniko

Stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart surprised his fans with good news. Hart, taking to Instagram, announced that his wife Eniko is pregnant with their second child. Hart is the father of three children – two from his previous marriage and one from the present wife.

Sharing a picture of his wife, Hart wrote, "#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh." In the picture, Eniko can be seen dressed in a sheer gown, flauting her baby bump.

As soon as Hart put out the information on social media, his friends from the film fraternity could not resist themselves from showering love on his post.

Expressing his happiness, Hart’s close friend Dwayne Johnson called the announcement as “best news” and congratulated the stand-up comedian. Johnson raised a toast to the couple dropping a glass of whiskey emoji paired with a heart emoji.

Taraji P Henson, congratulating Hart, put folded hand and kisses emojis in the comment.

Fast & Furious 9 star Nathalie Emmanuel also showered love on the post dropping heart emojis.

The stand-up comedian last year in September met with a car crash in Los Angeles, suffering serious injuries. Hart was travelling in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when his car steered off the road and fell in a ditch off the Mulholland Highway.

He later in October 2019 shared an emotional video speaking about his experience recovering from it. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”



