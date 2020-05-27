Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Held Him 'Accountable' Post 2017 Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart says his wife, Eniko Parrish, held him "accountable" after she found out that he had cheated on her.







In 2017, Hart was involved in a cheating scandal after he revealed that someone was allegedly trying blackmail him for money through a sexually suggestive video.







The Hollywood star had publicly apologised to his wife and children at the time.







During his appearance of podcast, "The School of Greatness", Hart explained why Parrish didn't dump him in the aftermath of the scandal.







"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better'," the 40-year-old actor said.







"And she held me accountable. It wasn't a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don't let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone," he added.







Hart and Parrish are currently expecting their second child together. They welcomed their first baby, son Kenzo Kash in November 2017.

