Kevin Hart's Wife Says She Found He's Cheating on Her When She was 8 Months Pregnant

Actor Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish recounted how she found out her husband was cheating on her. Parrish said that she was eight months pregnant when she found the video of Hart cheating.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Credits: Kevin Hart official instagram

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish says she found out that he was cheating on her while she was pregnant.

In an episode of comedian's new Netflix docuseries "Don't F**k This Up", Parrish recalled the moment she discovered Hart was being unfaithful while pregnant with their first child together, reports etonline.com.

"How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was," Parrish said.

She added: "They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman. I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'"

"You publicly humiliated me. Everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be a part of that'," she continued.

Rumours about Hart cheating started making headlines in July 2017 when Hart was spotted with a mystery woman, while Parrish was eight months pregnant with their now two-year-old son, Kenzo.

After two months, following an extortion scandal where a man claimed to have a sexually incriminating video of the actor, Hart publicly apologised to Parrish, as well as his other two children, son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 14, whom he shares with his former wife, Torrei.

