Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's brother-in-law Kevin Jonas says his youngest daughter Valentina did not initially approve of Priyanka's presence in Nick Jonas' life.The Jonas Brothers, who recently reunited after six years with the single Sucker, appeared on the The Late Late Show With James Corden. Kevin spoke about how his daughter Valentina was reluctant to share Nick with Priyanka when she first met her, reports dailymail.co.ukWhen Corden asked Kevin if his daughters approved of the new additions to the family, he said, “They definitely do now... but at first it was all rough going. My youngest daughter Valentina, she is very connected to Nick. The day when she met Priyanka, she put her hand around his shoulder, every time her hand would go around Valentina, she would just push it off.""And this just became an ongoing joke. I'm not sure Priyanka loved it at first but they're cool now."To this, Nick laughed and found the incident "funny".Notably, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married last year in a highly-publicised wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in two ceremonies—one Christian, other Hindu—on December 1 and 2.Since then, Priyanka has starred in a small role in Isn’t It Romantic and Nick recently released his new single Sucker with the other two brothers. The song’s video also features the J sisters—Danielle Jonas, Priyanka and Sophie Turner.