Kevin Smith Reveals Alternate Ending Planned For Todd Phillips' Joker

When it comes to comic-book films or shows, filmmaker and writer Kevin Smith is always involved. He is known for his far-reaching connections throughout the industry.

In his talk show Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith recently revealed an alternate darker ending to Todd Phillips' Joker that had been planned but did not make it to the big screen. Smith clarified that his source was someone close to the film but preferred to remain confidential.

Talking about the ending, Smith said, "Originally, the ending in the hospital was different. He's (Arthur Fleck) in the hospital and he laughs chuckles, and he says, 'I was just thinkin' of something funny. What was supposed to happen was you flashed back to the death of Thomas and Martha Wayne and it was him killing Thomas and Martha Wayne and the boy was screaming and crying and he turned to walk away and he turned back, shrugged, and shot the kid. Credits"

Kevin Smith went on to say that his first reaction to this ending was, "What the f---, man! This world has no Batman!"

Todd Phillips had stated that he did not want his version of the Joker ever facing off against Batman. Nevertheless, the film did introduce Bruce Wayne as well as include his popular origin where the character is seen weeping over the corpses of his parents.

One of the possible reasons for the alternate endings not being used could be Todd Phillips' vision for the character of Arthur Fleck. The film's cinematographer had stated that Phillips intended to show Fleck as a character who only killed people who had crossed him in the wrong way.

