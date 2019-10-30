Kevin Spacey Escapes Charges in Sexual Assault Case
The accuser, a massage therapist, had alleged that Spacey tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a session in Malibu in October 2016.
Image: Kevin Spacey/Instagram
"House of Cards" actor Kevin Spacey escaped being charged in a sexual harassment case after his accuser died and the Los Angeles County District Attorneys Office formally dropped the charges against him.
The accuser, a massage therapist, had alleged that Spacey tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a session in Malibu in October 2016.
The accuser, who was never identified, went to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which referred the investigation to the District Attorney's office in July 2018, reports variety.com.
The District Attorney's office has been reviewing the matter since then, and had not made a decision on whether to bring charges at the time of the accuser's death.
The accuser's civil attorney, who had filed suit against Spacey in September 2018, notified Spacey's lawyers that the accuser had died last month. A source said that the accuser died of cancer.
On Monday, Christina Buckley, the head deputy in the District Attorney's sex crimes unit, formally dropped the case.
"During the course of the investigation, the victim passed away. The sexual assault allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined," she wrote in a declination report.
The District Attorney's office had previously declined to file another case against Spacey, noting that the allegation fell outside the statute of limitations.
In July, prosecutors in Nantucket, dropped another case against Spacey, after the accuser invoked the Fifth Amendment during an evidentiary hearing.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 Royale Pass Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10