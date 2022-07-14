Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges in UK Court; Trial To Start Next Year

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey on Thursday pleaded not guilty at London’s Old Bailey court to four charges of sexual assault against three men. The House of Cards actor pleaded not guilty at London’s Old Bailey court and will face trial in June next year, as per reports. Kevin Spacey was wearing a blue suit and matching tie as he stood in the dock at the UK’s top criminal court. The 62-year-old star spoke to confirm his name and age before pleading not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Kevin is reportedly facing five sexual assault charges for alleged offences committed in the UK between the period of 2005-2013. Since the allegations came to light in 2017, the actor maintained that he is innocent.

Kevin is known as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, however, the Billionaire Boys Club star’s career came to a halt following actor Anthony Rapp’s allegations about his sexual misconduct in 2017. Anthony’s allegations were followed by a series of similar complaints which were made against Kevin, in both the US and the UK.

Reportedly, UK-based Channel 4 working on a documentary about Kevin’s upcoming legal cases and his life. The actor is known for playing the role of Francis Underwood in the series, House of Cards.

According to Variety, Kevin was charged with five sexual assault charges in June 2022 by the Metropolitan Police in the UK. The decision was revealed by the U.K.’s prosecution agency Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The publication added that the agency spent over a year reviewing a file that was passed on to them by the Metropolitan Police.

The BBC reported the Met Police analysed evidence following a number of complaints that were recorded between 2005 and 2013. The investigation was reportedly launched in 2017. The 62-year-old actor was charged that the review was submitted. “Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire,” the report added.

DailyMail.com reported that the CPS revealed that a man, now in his 40s, alleged he was sexually assaulted twice in March 2005. The second man, who is now in his 30s, claimed that he was sexually assaulted and forced to engage in sex against his will in August 2008. The incidents allegedly took place in London. The third man, which allegedly took place in Gloucestershire, claims that he was sexually assaulted in April 2013. The victim is in his 30s now.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was fired from the House Of Cards after he was accused of sexual misconduct. He is also known for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

