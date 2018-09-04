English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kevin Spacey Should Get Second Chance: Robin Wright Breaks Silence Over Former Co-star
"I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it - absolutely, I believe in that. It's called growth," she added.
A file photo of Robin Wright.
Actress-director Robin Wright broke her silence on the allegations against her "House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey on "Today" almost two months ago, saying that she only knew the actor rather than the man. She also says that everyone deserves a second chance for growth.
In a new interview with Net-a-Porter, Wright says she believes in second chances, even as they pertain to Spacey, reports variety.com.
"I don't know how to comment on that, I really don't," Wright began, when asked whether she thinks Spacey will ever deserve a career reprieve.
"I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it - absolutely, I believe in that. It's called growth," she added.
Wright reaffirmed her Today statement that she has not been in touch with the actor, and said "he'll reach out when he's ready, I'm sure. I think that's the way it should go."
She added that she does feel sorry for Spacey, to some extent, though that does not mean she believes the men who came out against him shouldn't have done so or that she condones his alleged actions.
"I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena," she said.
"It's a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share (a performance) with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. It's so invasive. I believe everyone's personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever - I don't believe it should be anybody's business. But I'm not talking about this (#MeToo) movement. I'm talking about media. The exposure. It's an awful feeling. A stranger deciding they know who you are...I mean, it's criminal, it really is," she added.
