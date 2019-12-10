Key Television Nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 5 at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.
Following is a list of key television nominations:
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
Big Little Lies - HBO
The Crown - Netflix
Killing Eve - BBC America
The Morning Show - Apple TV Plus
Succession - HBO
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
Barry - HBO
Fleabag - Amazon Studios
The Kominsky Method - Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Amazon Prime
The Politician - Netflix
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer -Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself
Rami Youssef - Rami
Bill Hader - Barry
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst -On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl - HBO
Catch-22 - Hulu
Fosse/Verdon - FX
The Loudest Voice - Showtime
Unbelievable - Netflix
