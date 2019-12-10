Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Key Television Nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

Reuters

Updated:December 10, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Key Television Nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 5 at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies - HBO

The Crown - Netflix

Killing Eve - BBC America

The Morning Show - Apple TV Plus

Succession - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

Barry - HBO

Fleabag - Amazon Studios

The Kominsky Method - Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Amazon Prime

The Politician - Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer -Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Rami Youssef - Rami

Bill Hader - Barry

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst -On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl - HBO

Catch-22 - Hulu

Fosse/Verdon - FX

The Loudest Voice - Showtime

Unbelievable - Netflix

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram