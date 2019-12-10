Key Television Nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 5 at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies - HBO

The Crown - Netflix

Killing Eve - BBC America

The Morning Show - Apple TV Plus

Succession - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

Barry - HBO

Fleabag - Amazon Studios

The Kominsky Method - Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Amazon Prime

The Politician - Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer -Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Rami Youssef - Rami

Bill Hader - Barry

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst -On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl - HBO

Catch-22 - Hulu

Fosse/Verdon - FX

The Loudest Voice - Showtime

Unbelievable - Netflix

