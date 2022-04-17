KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer's Hindi Ver Mints Rs 42.90 Cr, Eyes Rs 150 Cr Despite Drop

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been creating a storm at the box-office. The Hindi version had emerged as the biggest opener in the post Covid times, beating even the collection of a biggie like Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff starrer War. The film has been maintaining a steady grip at the box-office. And in 3 days, the Hindi version is just a few crores shorter in reaching the 150 crore mark.

On Saturday, i.e., on Day 3, the film saw a slight dip in the collections. The Yash starrer collected Rs. 42.90 crores on Saturday compared to Rs. 46.79 crores on Friday. The opening day collection still remains the highest at Rs. 53.95 crores. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 143.64 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has probability to compete with its Day 1 collection on Sunday. See the tweet here:

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend… Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG… Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]… This one’s a #BO MONSTER… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dy1XPOqtQn— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2022

Looking at its trend, it is confirmed that the film will cross the 150 crore and 175 crore mark together on Sunday, i.e., Day 4. It is expected to collect somewhere around Rs. 185 crores by the first weekend. This is a huge number, something that even RRR’s Hindi version had not seen.

The film also created a record in Kerala. Trade analyst Sridhar Pillai tweeted that the film crossed Rs, 20 crores in 3 days in the state, something that has not been witnessed before.

#KGFChapter2 creates box-office history in #Kerala, crosses ₹20 Cr on 3rd day, which no other film has done before! pic.twitter.com/F1zdv5B1S6— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 16, 2022

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayan has tweeted that the film has earned over Rs. 30 crores in 3 days in Tamil Nadu. This is especially great because the film competed with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast in the state, and it has successfully emerged as the winner.

#KGFChapter2 TN Box OfficeCROSSES ₹30 cr mark in just 3 days. Day 1 - ₹ 8.24 crDay 2 - ₹ 10.61 crDay 3 - ₹ 11.50 crTotal - ₹ 30.35 cr UNSTOPPABLE#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

Recent trends have also pointed out that the film will cross 500 crores mark in terms of all India and worldwide collection within the first weekend. It has already grossed 400 crores in 3 days.

#KGFChapter2 CROSSES ₹400 cr mark in just 3 days.All set to STORM past ₹500 cr today.#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel.

