KGF 2 Didn't Release in KGF, the Place Where Actual Action Happened: Money Got Dirty in Here?

Yash starrer KGF 2 has grossed a whopping 135.2 crores on the first day. People across the globe have been enjoying the magnanimous world of Rocky Bhai in the mysterious land of KGF. Ironically, the people of the actual land didn’t get to watch the story of their land in the larger-than-life arena.

Around 50 percent of the movie was filmed at ‘Cyanide Gudda’ an area in Kolar Gold Fields of Kolar district in Karnataka. It is where the actual mining and the story are said to have taken place. The rest of it was shot in Hyderabad and other places.

The name KGF has henceforth become a household name. But, the people of KGF didn’t get to watch the magnum opus due to theater politics. The first part of the KGF movie was released in Olympia Theater in KGF and had run to packed houses. But now, Olympia, the only theater in KGF is now showing Tamil movie Beast instead of Kannada KGF.

Advertisement

When asked about the same, Santosh- the owner of the theater said that he tried to release KGF2 in Olympia Theater and contacted the makers and distributors. He alleges that the dirty game of money played by neighboring village Bangarapet’s Krishna, owner of Balachandar cinema theater is the reason. Apparently, he (Krishna) bought the rights to show KGF 2 in Bangarapet for a whopping Rs 30 lakh and put forth a condition to the makers that the movie shouldn’t be released in any other theaters in the vicinity.

Bangarapet is 15 km from KGF and hence Olympia Theater didn’t get it. Also, spending such a huge amount is very difficult for small-town theaters. Hence, the movie was not released in KGF. Fans of the movie are travelling to Bangarapet to watch the movie showcasing the story of their land. “If the makers can bring down the cost and give the movie to telecast in KGF, we are ready to run it even now,” Santosh told us.

But it’s the fans that feel the heat. Not everyone can travel to the next town just to watch the movie. The whole money politics has only kept them away from experiencing the grandeur of the world of Rocky Bhai. ​

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.