KGF 2 Makers Announce Next Project Bagheera; Pooja Hegde Lost All Her Bags Before Cannes 2022 Debut

The makers of hit films like KGF and KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films have announced their upcoming project titled Bagheera. The movie is touted to be an action thriller from the production house, which is on a dream run. The Muhurat of the movie was held today in Bengaluru. The movie ensures the return of the dynamic duo, Ugram star Srii Murali and KGF Director Prashanth Neel.‘Ugramm’ known as the Srii Murali’s comeback movie, was also directed by Prashanth Neel. This time the script of ‘Bagheera’ has been written by Prashanth and the movie will be directed by Dr Suri.

Movie buffs are in for a treat as two big-budget movies will be released on May 20. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on two OTT platforms today. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer, Acharya, will also be available to stream on an OTT platform today. RRR (Hindi) can be streamed on Netflix while the period drama will stream on ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. RRR’s Hindi version will also be available on BookMyShow Stream from today.

After sharing the first look of his upcoming film Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday treated fans to a glimpse of the movie’s title track. Kushi marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s first on-screen collaboration. If a new report in BollywoodLife is to be believed, Samantha and Vijay will have a “passionate lip-lock scene” in the movie. The duo will reportedly have a range of lip-lock scenes in the film along with the intimate ones as well, as per the entertainment portal.

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick Anek. in which he essays the role of an undercover agent. While there is already much anticipation around the film, the makers further piqued the curiosity of fans by dropping a special promo in the city of joy Kolkata. Ayushmann shared the pictures of his visit to the city of joy and penned a note of thanks for welcoming him.

Pooja Hegde made her Cannes debut this year, walking the red carpet of Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere in a stellar outfit. However, the actress has now revealed that she lost all her clothes and makeup on her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival. The Radhe Shyam actress, speaking in a new interview, revealed that her team had to arrange for products and other things needed for the flawless debut. She added that the team did not eat anything until her red carpet appearance.

