Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty celebrates her 28th birthday on October 21. To felicitate the special day, creators of the film KGF: Chapter 2 had a surprise for her and her fans. They released the poster for the new and much-awaited film with Shetty’s character Reena in focus. In the poster, Shetty stands in a doorway and apart from the film introduction, the poster also says “happy birthday Reena.”

The director of KGF and now its sequel, Prashanth Neel, shared the image to his Twitter handle as a gift for his film’s lead actress. He captioned the image as, “Can Love and Brutality Coexist..? Wishing our Reena, @SrinidhiShetty7 a very Happy Birthday. #HBDSrinidhiShetty #KGFChapter2 (sic).”

Shetty made her film debut with Neel in the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. Starring alongside Yash, she played Reena Desai, in a plot surrounding mafia of the Kolar Gold Fields. The film became a sensation in some circles and went on to win two National Awards for its special effects and action sequences.

The poster shows Reena looks phenomenal, dressed in an elegant black and gold lehenga, but as Neel’s caption suggests it’s not just her beauty that the audience should expect in the film.

The sequel will pick up from where the last film ended. While Yash will reprise the role of Rocky once again, the primary villain in this film will be Sanjay Dutt. This will be Dutt’s first major role in a Kannada film.

While the shooting of the film began in 2019, and it was supposed to release by October 13, the COVprinID-19 pandemic halted all production for a few months. Shoots have finally resumed and a part of the shoot was completed in Bengaluru earlier this month. The team is currently in Hyderabad for the final principal photography. Dutt, who was recently diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer, is likely to join the shoot soon.

The creators are keen to finish with shoots so that post-production can begin. Like its prequel, this film will also have some intense action sequences that require VFX.