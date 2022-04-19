KGF 2: Raveena Tandon Reacts To Fans Throwing Coins In Theater During Film's Screening

Raveena Tandon, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film KGF Chapter 2, on Monday shared a BTS video of her latest release. The short clip, shared on Instagram, shows people throwing coins inside a theater playing KGF Chapter 2. The audience in the theater went berserk during the screening and threw coins in the air. The video later shows behind the scenes of the movie.

“After a long time seeing coins flying on the screen! #flashingsilver! Bts #Kgf 2 last day, last shoot. And it’s a rage… Thank you for the love,” Raveena captioned her post.

Raveena’s performance in the film has received a big thumbs up from the moviegoers. One of her fans on her post wrote, “Oh Raveena, you are the history of Indian cinema and you will be forever innocent beauty princess of Bollywood. Another wrote, “Tufaan fir aagya Raveena ji chapter 3.” A third fan wrote, “My favorite movie KGF chapter 2.” “That post-credit scene gave Goosebumps”, commented a fan.

Coming back to KGF Chapter 2, the film has opened to fantastic reviews and gigantic collections at the worldwide box office. It has been hailed for the brilliant performances of the lead and supporting characters backed by a solid story. The cinematography, editing, action, art department, and music have made it a perfect blend of visual and sound. Released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film in its extended four-day weekend has grossed more than Rs 500 crore at the global box office. Talking about the domestic collection, the film’s Hindi version has earned Rs more than 219 crores in five days, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

