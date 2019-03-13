LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

KGF 2: Rocking Star Yash and Director Prashant Neel's Film Takes Off

The second chapter of upcoming Kannada action-drama 'KGF', starring Yash in the lead, had its official launch in Bengaluru on Wednesday at a grand ceremony.

IANS

Updated:March 13, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KGF 2: Rocking Star Yash and Director Prashant Neel's Film Takes Off
KGF Movie poster. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
The second chapter of upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF, starring Yash in the lead, had its official launch in Bengaluru on Wednesday at a ceremony in the presence of the film's cast and crew.

The launch was attended by Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashant Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Following the runaway success of KGF, which emerged as the first Kannada film to breach the Rs 200 crore club worldwide, the hype for KGF: Chapter 2 has reached unprecedented heights.

In a recent interview to IANS, Yash said the second chapter will be "bigger" and "better" than the first part.

"When we made 'KGF: Chapter 1', we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," he added.

Yash confirmed that the makers are in talks with Sanjay Dutt for a crucial role in the second chapter.

"We had approached him with a role in the first part. He couldn't take up as he was busy with other commitments. We've approached him again with a very important role. He's yet to give his final nod," Yash said.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram