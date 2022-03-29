KGF 2 to Clash With Vijay’s Beast at Box Office. Yash Reacts

Yash has opened up about his film KGF: 2 clashing with Vijay’s Beast. Speaking at the trailer launch of KGF:2 in Banglore, on March 27, Yash said that it is not KGF versus Beast but KGF and Beast. Yash further stated that it is cinema and not elections.

“This isn’t an election where you have to vote for one of the two candidates. This is cinema. Vijay Sir is such a big star and we should respect him. We unveiled our project, which is a pan-India film, eight months ago. And, they’re looking for a holiday release too. His film would be celebrated by his admirers, and I am confident that all Vijay sir fans will like our film too," he said.

For the unversed, Beast and K.G.F: Chapter 2 are scheduled to release on April 13 and April 14, respectively.

The clash between the two films has piqued the interest of fans, who are eagerly waiting to see both films in theatres.

Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is a period action film. Vijay Kiragandur under the banner, Hombale Films, has bankrolled the project. KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1.

Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj will be seen in the upcoming action drama alongside Yash.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 was scheduled to hit theatres on October 23, last year. However, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India, the release was postponed.

Meanwhile, Beast is a black comedy action thriller film. Nelson has written and directed Beast. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles while Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu will feature in the supporting role.

According to a Twitter survey, Beats’s first look poster, which was uploaded on Vijay’s official Twitter account on June 21, 2021, was the most liked and retweeted tweet in the entertainment section.

