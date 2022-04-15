KGF 2 Tops Baahubali 2 With Rs 134.50 Cr Earnings on Day 1; RRR Still Holds Crown for Biggest Opener

KGF Chapter 2, which was released on Thursday (April 14) is getting a positive response from both, the audience and the critics. As expected, the film is breaking records at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day in India. “‘KGF2’ DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR… #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1… Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]," the trade analyst tweeted.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR… #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1… Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]… OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT… pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

This means that KGF Chapter 2 has beaten the opening day India box office collection of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). While the first part of Baahubali had earned Rs 50 crore on its opening day in India, its sequel had collected Rs 121 crore.

Even though KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed Baahubali, SS Rajamouli’s RRR still holds the crown for the biggest opener in India. Ram Charan and Jr NTR srarrer had earned Rs 156 crore on its opening day in the country.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 is breaking records as well. The film has emerged as one of the biggest bumper openers in Hindi circuits with Rs 53.95 crore on its opening day.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. Reportedly, the film has been released on 4400 screens in North India and a total of 10,000 screens around the world. The movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. News18.com’s review of KGF 2 reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 delivers the goods when it comes to non-stop thrills, mood, and style. The action sequences (and there are plenty) are as fabulous as action can get. Yes, some of them are way over the top but that qualifies for all the whistle-worthy moments indeed. My personal favourite ones were the ones that involved good-old hand-to-hand combat in the climax between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Be it Rocky or Adheera’s introduction sequences and even some of the other action sequences during the entire film, they are all stylishly shot."

