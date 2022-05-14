KGF 3 Shoot to Begin This Year; Producer Says 'We'll Create Something Like Marvel or Doctor Strange'

KGF: Chapter 2 is arguably the biggest Indian movie of 2022. The film has broken so many records since its April 14, 2022, release date. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film continues to draw huge crowds to the theatres across the country, despite challenges from the new releases. And now, KGF 2 producer Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that the film is going to have another chapter.

Vijay said that the filmmakers are planning to create a Marvel-style franchise of the hit film. In a new interview, he also gave an update on when the shooting of the new installment will begin. Vijay is the founder of Hombale Films that produced the KGF films.

Asked if any new actor would join or Yash would reprise his role as Rocky, the producer told Dainik Bhaskar, “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily."

Asked about the shooting schedule of KGF 3, Vijay said, “Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35 percent of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024."

KGF 2 is holding its ground well against Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the box office in India. The global collection of the movie now stands over Rs 1100 crore.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

