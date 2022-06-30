KGF Actor BS Avinash Meets with a Car Accident, Escapes Without Any Major Injury; Read Details

KGF actor BS Avinash, who played the character of Andrews in the film franchise, had met with a car accident in Bengaluru. It happened yesterday at around 6 am. The actor’s car had collided with a truck. Thankfully, the actor managed to escape unhurt from this major accident.

Reports claim that it was on Wednesday morning, the actor was close to Anil Kumble circle when a truck rammed into his Mercedes Benz car. The driver of the truck was immediately taken to the Cubbon Park police and a case against him was registered there as well. It is said that passerby who were present at the spot were quick to come to the actor’s aid. The actor was apparently on his way to the gym for a morning workout. Recounting the horror, Avinash wrote on his social media, “At around 6:05am yesterday morning, i had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time. As I was driving towards the gym, I had a green light near the Anil Kumble Circle but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car. Extremely grateful to my family and friends who mean as much family who stood right behind me during the entire process, our extremely efficient police force, rto and our friends at sundaram motors. Seeing such outpouring of love feels overwhelming and genuinely makes me feel very lucky to have been blessed with the best. Thank you, ever grateful.”

We are glad that the actor has escaped unhurt and did not sustain any injury. Avinash became popular as the local gang leader Andrew, who brings Yash’s Rocky bhai to kill Garuda. He had apparently landed the role because of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who had told him about the audition for the Prashanth Neel film. He also admitted to training rigorously for his character back in 2015. He also added that the film had opened up several opportunities for him.

Avinash was a part of the second film of the franchise as well. He reprised his role in K.G.F Chapter 2 which went on to emerge as the highest grossing film of 2022. The film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, grossed over Rs. 400 crores with the Hindi dubbed version alone. The film has earned over Rs. 1200 crores worldwide.

