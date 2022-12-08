KGF Actor Krishna G Rao Passes Away in Bangalore, Hombale Films Offers Condolences

KGF actor Krishna G Rao, who played the visually impaired character in the Yash starrer, has passed away on Wednesday (December 7). The news of his demise was confirmed by KGF’s production house Hombale Films. Taking to Twitter, Hombale Films shared a picture of the late actor and offered their condolences.

“Condolences from the Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Tata by KGF fans. Om Shanti," their tweet read. Several fans joined the thread to pray for his soul to rest in peace and offered condolences to his family.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, the veteran actor was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital in Bangalore where he breathed his last. It is reported that he died owing to an age-related ailment. The actor was said to be admitted to the ICU following a lung infection. Reports also claim that Krishna was visiting a relative when he complained of exhaustion and was rushed to the hospital.

For the unversed, Krishna played the role of a visually impaired person who is seen in an epic fight scene with Yash in focus. In the scene, the character comes under threat from the villains when Yash steps in and saves him. His line “Let me give you a piece of advice. Don’t go to stand in his way sir" in KGF 2 went viral as soon as the film released.

Krishna has been a part of the Kannada film industry for several years now. The actor has played several small and supporting roles. He has also doubled up as an assistant director in many films over the years. Krishna’s last film Nano Narayanappa is set to release soon. The trailer was released recently and it featured the actor playing a role of a character with ten heads, much like the character Raavan from Ramayan.

