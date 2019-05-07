English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KGF Actor Yash and Wife Radhika Share First Pictures of Daughter
Radhika and Yash made their debut in films together with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008.
File photo of Yash and Radhika Pandit
Actors Radhika Pandit and Yash who welcomed their first baby last December have finally shared their daughter's first picture. While Radhika is quite active on social media, and often shares snippets from her daily life with fans, she refrained from putting out the pictures of her daughter so far.
Radhika took to Facebook to share the first picture of their baby girl and captioned the photo, "Presenting to u all, our precious bundle of joy! We haven't named her yet, so till then let's call her 'baby YR' for now! Do give her all your love n blessings!!"
A day before, Radhika had announced the news of sharing the first picture of their daughter on her Facebook account. Posting a close-up image of Yash with their baby, she wrote,"A father-daughter relationship is a priceless one!! I know all of u are waiting to see our lil angel, won't disappoint u. This May 7th on Akshaya Tritiya.. we will reveal our true treasure.. our precious Asset."
Radhika and Yash, who had started their acting careers with TV serial Nandagokul, made their debut in films together with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008. The due has also worked together in films like Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward.
Radhika and KGF star Yash tied the knot as per the Brahmins-Gowda customs in 2016 and welcomed their first baby on December 2.
On the work front, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2.
