Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KGF Actor Yash and Wife Radhika Share First Pictures of Daughter

Radhika and Yash made their debut in films together with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KGF Actor Yash and Wife Radhika Share First Pictures of Daughter
File photo of Yash and Radhika Pandit
Loading...
Actors Radhika Pandit and Yash who welcomed their first baby last December have finally shared their daughter's first picture. While Radhika is quite active on social media, and often shares snippets from her daily life with fans, she refrained from putting out the pictures of her daughter so far.

Radhika took to Facebook to share the first picture of their baby girl and captioned the photo, "Presenting to u all, our precious bundle of joy! We haven't named her yet, so till then let's call her 'baby YR' for now! Do give her all your love n blessings!!"



A day before, Radhika had announced the news of sharing the first picture of their daughter on her Facebook account. Posting a close-up image of Yash with their baby, she wrote,"A father-daughter relationship is a priceless one!! I know all of u are waiting to see our lil angel, won't disappoint u. This May 7th on Akshaya Tritiya.. we will reveal our true treasure.. our precious Asset."

Radhika and Yash, who had started their acting careers with TV serial Nandagokul, made their debut in films together with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008. The due has also worked together in films like Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward.

Radhika and KGF star Yash tied the knot as per the Brahmins-Gowda customs in 2016 and welcomed their first baby on December 2.

On the work front, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram