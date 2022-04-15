KGF Actor Yash Opens up on his Special Bond With Jr NTR's Mother

KGF star Yash has opened up about the special bond he shares with Jr NTR’s mother, Shalini Nandamuri. Speaking at a promotional event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash said that he has visited Jr NTR’s house a couple of times.

He said that Jr NTR had personally invited him for dinner and the way NTR’s family, especially his mother treated him was something else.

Talking about Jr NTR’s mother, Yash said that the RRR actor’s mother is a sweetheart and received him so well. Yash added that he believed that it was the Kannada factor that helped him and the RRR star’s mother to have our bond stronger.

He went on to say that Jr NTR’s mother belongs to Karnataka and hence could communicate well with me.

Yash also talked about his bond with Ram Charan saying that whenever he is in Hyderabad for shooting, Ram Charan sends him homemade food.

Meanwhile, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which was released on 14 April, has received an overwhelming response from critics and the audience alike. The critics have heaped praises on the film, while movie-goers are going gaga over Yash’s stellar performance in the film.

According to several Trade pundits, KGF: Chapter 2 is likely to fetch between Rs 130 to Rs 140 crore on its first day while The Hindi version of the film is expected to touch the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the film KGF: Chapter 1 which was released in 2018.

Prashant Neel’s directorial traces the story of Rocky’s (played by Yash) rise and his encounters with his enemies. The film also has Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, John Kokken, and Saran in key roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 was originally slated to hit theatres on 23 October 2020, to coincide with the Dussehra festival. However, the release was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In January 2021, the filmmakers announced that the film would be released theatrically on 16 July 2021. However, in August 2021, it was announced that the film would finally hit cinemas on 14 April 2022.

