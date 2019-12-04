Take the pledge to vote

KGF Actor Yash Shares Adorable Pics of Daughter Arya on Her First Birthday

The couple hosted a carnival-themed birthday party for Ayra and the major attraction of the event was a colourful five-tiered cake.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
KGF Actor Yash Shares Adorable Pics of Daughter Arya on Her First Birthday
KGF star Yash, who may seem a tough guy in his films, has an adorable softer side, which has been brought out with the arrival of his daughter Ayra. Yash and Rashika Pandit are proud parents to two cute munchkins, one of who celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday.

The Kannada actor couple’s first born child, baby Ayra turned one and on this occasion, the actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of baby Ayra in his arms. He wrote an adorable caption to the post as well: “Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me! You are my strength, my weakness, my everything! Happy Birthday my darling princess! I love you!”

Mother Radhika also took the opportunity to share an adorable picture with Ayra, which was clicked during the maternity shoot from her second pregnancy. She wrote: "To the one who is a piece of my heart, a part of my soul HAPPY BIRTHDAY my angel."

The couple also hosted a carnival-themed birthday party for Ayra and the major attraction of the event was a colourful five-tiered cake. Baby Ayra was dressed in a cute baby pink frock and the she looked as cute as a button.

On the work front, Yash is busy with the shoot of KGF Chapter 2 which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel.

