KGF Actor Yash Shares Adorable Video with Baby Girl Ayra

K.G.F fame Yash, on Tuesday, shared a heartwarming father-daughter moment on his Instagram. In the clip, the little munchkin can be seen having a fun time as she feeds her dad with a spoon.

K.G.F fame Yash, on Tuesday, shared a heartwarming father-daughter moment on his Instagram. In the clip, the little munchkin can be seen having a fun time as she feeds her dad with a spoon. In return, when Yash asks her to eat her meal she says no.

Posting a video clip with his one-year-old daughter Ayra, the Tollywood star wrote, “And i surrender...❤ P.S " Perks of home quarantine " my t'shirt doesn't agree though * Stay safe everyone”.

Earlier, Yash had shared a photo with Ayra in his arms along with a funny chat caption.

"Ayra: Dad, I know its summer... but I'm damn sure THIS is NOT summer cut! Dad: Well... ahem!,"he wrote.

In 2016, Yash tied the knot with actress Radhika Pandit. The couple welcomed Ayra in December 2018.

Yash will be next seen in K.G.F-Chapter 2. Director by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming project also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Raveena will be seen playing Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt will play Adheera, who is an antagonist. The film is slated to release in worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

