KGF Actor Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Glimpses from Bee-themed Baby Shower

A year ago, at around the same time, KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit were soaking in the celebrations of the baby shower of their first baby. Now, 10 months after their first baby Ayra was born, the couple is yet again marking celebrations as they await the second baby.

On Tuesday, October 15, Radhika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look on the occasion of her baby shower. She shared the picture with the caption, “A sneak peek into the wonderful Baby shower my dear friends gave me!! More pics and details coming soon. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”

The actress shared a series of pictures from her baby shower celebrations. As it can be seen from the pictures, the friends hosted a bee-themed party for the mommy-to-be. Radhika shared it with the caption, “My girl gang threw a Surprise Baby shower for me!! It was fabulous… with a Bee theme. Thank you to all the Aunties to Bee for this BEE..AUTIFUL shower!! Love u guys.”

The star of the celebration was Yash and Radhika’s eight-month old daughter, Ayra, who was born on December 2 last year. On the other hand, Radhika looked radiant and glowing in a yellow gown.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, Radhika revealed. “We were destined to have both of our children in such quick succession. We are thrilled, no doubt. I think it is god’s blessing. We are lucky that we have another opportunity to share such good news with those who love us. We are looking forward to the new addition to our family.”

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016 and were blessed their first baby in December 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.