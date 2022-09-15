KGF Actress Srinidhi Shetty Looks Sizzling In Royal Blue Lehenga, See Pics

Actress Srinidhi Shetty rose to prominence after appearing opposite Yash as Reena Desai in KGF. Since then, she has made a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. In addition to her acting skills, she is also popular among the masses for her distinctive fashion statement. The actress is very active on social media and shares various photos and videos to stay connected with her fans.

Recently, she dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot and set the internet on fire. In the photos, she is seen in a royal blue golden embellished lehenga, flaunting her curves as she posed for the camera. She opted for a nude makeup look and kept her traces open. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and a ring. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Did u say. Mid-week blues!!!” The picture went viral on the Internet.

Srinidhi Shetty always makes a strong case for ethnic wear. Four days ago, the diva shared another bunch of pictures in a maroon ruffled saree, which she paired with a short-sleeved golden blouse. Her makeup and hair were on point.

Keeping her look minimalistic, she opted for a statement earring and pearl bracelet. Sharing the pictures on Instagram she wrote, “Times change! But what’s authentic will always remain authentic”. One of the users called her “Elegant” in the comment section of her post, while another one said “ Beautiful.”

Srinidhi Shetty is an actress as well as a model. She was the winner of the Miss Supranational pageant in 2016. Srinidhi is the second Indian representative to have won the prestigious title. After winning the coveted title, she began receiving offers for films.

Srinidhi marked her acting debut in 2018 with the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1. Her performance in the action drama received a lot of appreciation, later she also appeared in the sequel of the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

She was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film Cobra. The film featured Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role and received mixed reviews from the critics.

