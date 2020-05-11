KGF Chapter 1 Makers to Sue Local Telugu Channel for Airing Film Illegally

The makers of Yash-starrer KGF have decided to sue a local Telugu channel for broadcasting their movie illegally. The team is yet to finalize the Telugu satellite business, but before that, a local channel has already aired the movie.

The film's creative executive producer Karthik Gowda shared a picture of the movie and tweeted, "A Telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof of with screenshots, videos of the same."

A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same. pic.twitter.com/UlxxguPWzg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 8, 2020

The movie, starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in multiple languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. It gained immense popularity in several states.

KGF: Chapter 2 is currently in the last stage of production, and the team has already announced the release date on October 23. But it is said that due to lockdown the release might get postponed for December. But the official announcement is yet to be made. The film also stars Bollywood celebs like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.