KGF Chapter 1 Villain Ramachandra Raju Was Yash’s Personal Bodyguard. How Things Changed

While KGF Chapter 2 continues to set the box office on fire, there is a lot of interest in facts and trivia surrounding the franchise. People want to know more and more about these two films that have catapulted Kannada cinema to new heights. Earlier, we did tell you how KGF Chapter 2 was edited by 19-year old Ujjwal Kulkarni and now we bring about another interesting fact about the antagonist of the first film.

Any action or thriller movie owes half its narrative and cinematic experience to its main antagonist. The role of the villain is to instil hatred, fear and awe as well in the minds of the viewers and in recent films, villains are presented in the same larger than life manner as the hero of the film.

The main villain of the first film KGF Chapter 1 was the ruthless and fear inciting Garuda, a cruel man who ruled the KGF mines with an iron fist. He is killed by the protagonist Rocky in the end but he also appears in flashback sequences in KGF Chapter 2. Garuda was played by Ramachandra Raju whose physically imposing appearance well suited the ruthless nature of Garuda. However, did you know that the actor was Yash’s bodyguard?

Ramachandra Raju had no prior acting experience before KGF: Chapter 1 and was a bodyguard for Yash. According to reports, when director Prashanth Neel went to Yash’s home to narrate the script for the first film, he noticed Yash’s bodyguard Ramachandra there and was instantly impressed by his looks.

He immediately offered the role of the main antagonist to him and thus this acting career started. The role opened up a whole new avenue for him as he started receiving more offers and soon made his Tamil film debut as the main villain in Sulthan, starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. He followed up with other Kannada films like Rider and Madhagaja and is currently shooting for Jana Gana Mana (Tamil) and Sthambam 2 (Malayalam)

