English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KGF Chapter 2: Actor Yash Confirms Makers Have Approached Sanjay Dutt for This Role
KGF is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.
Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
After impressing the audience with his stylish and power-packed performance in KGF: Chapter 1, Kannada actor Yash is prepping for its sequel. While the first part of KGF concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.
As per a report in Asian Age, Yash is planning to rope in Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to play the villain in the KGF: Chapter 2.
“We had offered him Chapter one, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of 'KGF',” Yash said.
If Sanjay Dutt agrees to come aboard the project, it will be his first ever south Indian film.
KGF features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine. Slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.
The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in key roles.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As per a report in Asian Age, Yash is planning to rope in Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to play the villain in the KGF: Chapter 2.
“We had offered him Chapter one, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of 'KGF',” Yash said.
If Sanjay Dutt agrees to come aboard the project, it will be his first ever south Indian film.
KGF features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine. Slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.
The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in key roles.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results