KGF Chapter 2: Actor Yash Confirms Makers Have Approached Sanjay Dutt for This Role

KGF is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.

Updated:February 12, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
KGF Chapter 2: Actor Yash Confirms Makers Have Approached Sanjay Dutt for This Role
Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
After impressing the audience with his stylish and power-packed performance in KGF: Chapter 1, Kannada actor Yash is prepping for its sequel. While the first part of KGF concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.

As per a report in Asian Age, Yash is planning to rope in Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to play the villain in the KGF: Chapter 2.

“We had offered him Chapter one, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of 'KGF',” Yash said.

If Sanjay Dutt agrees to come aboard the project, it will be his first ever south Indian film.

KGF features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine. Slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.

The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in key roles.

