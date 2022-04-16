KGF: Chapter 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty’s Elegant Look In Indian Outfit Goes Viral

Actress Srinidhi Shetty has also gained immense popularity after the massive success of the recently released Yash starrer Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. Srinidhi is playing the female lead opposite Yash. Srinidhi started getting film offers after winning the Miss Diva Supranational title at the Miss Diva 2016 beauty pageant. Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 was her big break. Her role was appreciated in the action drama and she has been retained in the sequel as well by the makers.

Recently the actress shared a few photos of her looks for the promotion events of KGF: Chapter 2. Her fans are appreciating the elegant look of the actress and her photos have gone viral on social media. Srinidhi is quite active on social media. She has 9.25 lakh followers on Instagram.

For the Mumbai promotion she wore a sandal-colour sparkling sari. Sharing the picture on Instagram she wrote “Mumbai” and used a red heart emoji. The picture has got over 1.54 lakh likes on Instagram.

At the Cochin promotional event she was seen in a light green salwar suit. In the picture she is standing and posing with the dupatta in her hand and she is looking down to her heels. Many of her fans have commented and appreciated her look.

For the Chennai event, she wore a full sleeve anarkali suit. The suit is of light blue colour and has beautiful designs all over it. Along with the dress her earring and ring had added extra highlight to her outfit. In the picture she is sitting on a rock in a beautiful green surrounding while posing for the photo.

Srinidhi was seen in a bright yellow lehenga at the Delhi promotion event of KGF2. The lehenga has beautiful pink flower work all over it.

Shinidhi made her acting debut in 2018 with KGF: Chapter 1 and her role was appreciated well by critics. The movie collected Rs 250 crore in its entire theatrical run. It also became the highest grossing Kannada film and turned out to be a cult hit.

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, Srinidhi is now gearing up for her next Tamil film Cobra, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film starring Vikram is expected to be released in May.

