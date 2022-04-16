KGF Chapter 2 Beats Jai Bhim, Baahubali and Others To Become Highest Rated Indian Film On IMDb

Magnum Opus KGF: Chapter 2 has gripped the entire Indian cinema by its fever. KGF as a franchise is getting bigger and bigger every day. Not only in terms of box office collection or increase in the number of fans but on the IMDb too. KGF Chapter 2 has now become the second-highest-rated movie on IMDb’s top Indian films list.

With an IMDb of 8.5, KGF: Chapter 2 has also outranked RRR, Jai Bhim, and even Anbe Sivam to become the No. 1 Indian film on IMDb. KGF 2 is followed by Anbe Sivan, Jai Bhim and Hanky Panky which have IMDb ratings of 8.4 each. Even SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has an IMDb of 8.0. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR too has the same IMDb rating of 8.0.

It was only yesterday when the Yash’s fans had made a world record by creating the world’s largest mosaic poster made of books for the actor. The film is setting records at the box office as well. The Hindi version of the film crossed Rs 100 crore in just two days. Meanwhile, as reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 has already collected Rs. 300 crores worldwide (all versions) so far.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. Reportedly, the film has been released on 4400 screens in North India and a total of 10,000 screens around the world. The movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

News18.com’s review of KGF 2 reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 delivers the goods when it comes to non-stop thrills, mood, and style. The action sequences (and there are plenty) are as fabulous as action can get. Yes, some of them are way over the top but that qualifies for all the whistle-worthy moments indeed. My personal favourite ones were the ones that involved good-old hand-to-hand combat in the climax between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Be it Rocky or Adheera’s introduction sequences and even some of the other action sequences during the entire film, they are all stylishly shot."

